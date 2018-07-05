English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Governor Pays Fine After Official Car Violates Speed Limit, Earns Praise
Describing the Kerala governor’s gesture as a 'very positive' move, state transport commissioner K Padmakumar said it would persuade more people to abide by the rules.
File Photo of P Sathasivam. (Image: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor P Sathasivam has asked his office to remit the requisite fine for violation of speed limit by his official vehicle two months ago, setting an example and exercising a sobering effect on the ‘high-profile’ violaters of the traffic rule.
Former Chief Justice of India Sathasivam ordered remission of the fine despite the fact that he himself was not travelling in the erring vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, said a Raj Bhavan official.
According to Raj Bhavan sources, the erring vehicle was found exceeding the prescribed speed limit on the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch of a busy thoroughfare here on April 7.
As the violation was caught on the speed control-detection camera installed on the stretch, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had sent the challan to the Raj Bhavan recently.
Without any hesitation, the governor asked his staff to abide by the rules and remit the fine amount of Rs 400 to the MVD.
“The governor was not in the car when the violation took place. The incident occurred when the car was taken out for refuelling. The fine was paid by the secretary to the governor,” a Raj Bhavan official said.
Describing the Kerala governor’s gesture as a “very positive” move, state transport commissioner K Padmakumar said it would persuade more people to abide by the rules. “It is not for the first time that official vehicles of high-profile officials were caught on camera on Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch of the road violating speed limit,” he said.
“Vehicles of judges, police officers and high-ranking officials were also found exceeding the speed limit. We have served challan to them also. They too have remitted the fine,” he said.
The Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch, where the Raj Bhavan is located, is one of the busiest roads in the state capital.
The MVD had installed high resolution cameras in March last in the wake of increasing cases of rash driving and accidents in the area. “At least two to three thousand cases of speed limit violations are registered on the stretch every day. The department receives a monthly revenue of Rs 1.5-Rs 1.9 crore,” he said.
Padmakumar said the MVD is planning to install speed detection cameras in more places across the state considering the increase in accident rates.
Also Watch
Former Chief Justice of India Sathasivam ordered remission of the fine despite the fact that he himself was not travelling in the erring vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, said a Raj Bhavan official.
According to Raj Bhavan sources, the erring vehicle was found exceeding the prescribed speed limit on the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch of a busy thoroughfare here on April 7.
As the violation was caught on the speed control-detection camera installed on the stretch, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had sent the challan to the Raj Bhavan recently.
Without any hesitation, the governor asked his staff to abide by the rules and remit the fine amount of Rs 400 to the MVD.
“The governor was not in the car when the violation took place. The incident occurred when the car was taken out for refuelling. The fine was paid by the secretary to the governor,” a Raj Bhavan official said.
Describing the Kerala governor’s gesture as a “very positive” move, state transport commissioner K Padmakumar said it would persuade more people to abide by the rules. “It is not for the first time that official vehicles of high-profile officials were caught on camera on Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch of the road violating speed limit,” he said.
“Vehicles of judges, police officers and high-ranking officials were also found exceeding the speed limit. We have served challan to them also. They too have remitted the fine,” he said.
The Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch, where the Raj Bhavan is located, is one of the busiest roads in the state capital.
The MVD had installed high resolution cameras in March last in the wake of increasing cases of rash driving and accidents in the area. “At least two to three thousand cases of speed limit violations are registered on the stretch every day. The department receives a monthly revenue of Rs 1.5-Rs 1.9 crore,” he said.
Padmakumar said the MVD is planning to install speed detection cameras in more places across the state considering the increase in accident rates.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic