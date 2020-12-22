News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Kerala Governor Says 'No' to Special Assembly Session for Passing Resolution Against Central Farm Laws
1-MIN READ

Kerala Governor Says 'No' to Special Assembly Session for Passing Resolution Against Central Farm Laws

File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a special session of the state assembly to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi, assembly sources said.

The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.

After the government forwarded the decision of the state cabinet taken on Monday to convene the session, Khan sought a clarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him, sources said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...