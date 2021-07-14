Kerala Announces Complete Lockdown on July 17 & 18 as Covid Cases Surge; Here's What May be Open

The Kerala government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown on July 17 & 18 after assessing the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

“Banks and other financial institutions will be closed for July 17 & 18. Shops in category A, B & C will be allowed to open till 8 pm on the days which they were allowed earlier,” the official statement read.

This comes hours after, the Kerla woman medical student, who was India’s first COVID-19 case tested positive again.

“She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena told news agency PTI.

It was on January 30, 2020 that the third-year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country’s first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.

Kerala logged 14,539 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810. Malappuram reported the highest number of cases- 2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624 and Kollam, 1,404.

“Out of those found infected on Tuesday, 67 reached the state from outside while 13,582 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 828 are yet to be traced.

Sixty-two health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release. She said 1,39,049 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,46,48,919.

The test positivity rate was 10.46 per cent. Meanwhile, 10,331 people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total cured in the state to 29,57,201.

