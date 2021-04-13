Kerala Govt Announces More Stringent Steps to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

Kerala has announced more stringent steps to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State after daily cases show an upward jump after the elections on April 6. The State Disaster Management Authority in Kerala has issued more restrictions, including limiting the time and number of people attending all kinds of functions.

Following are the details of Covid-19 restrictions in Kerala:

1. Only a maximum of 100 persons are permitted to gather in case of indoor meetings or programmes and a maximum of 200 persons in case of outdoor functions or programmes.

If more than the above number are required to participate, then the organisers shall have a system of passes for the event where only persons who have tested negative for Covid-19 through RT-PCR/Saliva Test in the last 72 hours, or individuals with certificate of having at least first vaccination can attend. This shall be applicable for all programmes, including marriages, funerals, festivals, sports, arts and cultural events, etc.

2. No programme shall ordinarily be conducted beyond two hours so as to regulate the number of participants.

3. All programmes where food is served should provide for take away packed food as far as possible. This is to avoid removal of masks during such gatherings.

4. Shops should close by 9 pm every day and door delivery should be promoted as far as possible. The District Collectors may call a meeting of the organisations of shops and establishments for participatory and concerted action in this regard.

5. Crowding must be controlled effectively. Meetings should be held online as far as possible. E-Sanjeevani (tele-medicine) of the health department should be popularised so that crowding in OP wards is avoided. Specialist consultation also may be popularised through E-Sanjeevani.

Fifty per cent rule should be strictly adhered to in cinemas, theatres, hotels and restaurants.

6. Mega sales/shopping festivals shall be postponed for two weeks till the Covid-19 situation improves.

7. Hotels and restaurants should promote take-aways and home delivery instead of in-house dining as people tend to crowd in such public dining settings and remove their masks. Covid protocol should be followed inside the premises.

8. Religious leaders and district authorities may be persuaded to avoid community gatherings (Iftar parties) when customary fasting is broken during evenings in the month of Ramzan.

9. Buses meant for public transport should not allow standing passengers. Buses should not take-in passengers beyond the seating capacity. The Motor Vehicle Department shall take steps to ensure the same.

10. Places with centralised air conditioning systems (e.g. malls, theaters and auditorium) should restrict occupancy and strictly ensure Covid protocols and thermal scanning of entrants.

11. In local bodies having high TPR, the District Magistrates may impose additional restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC based on evidence with focus.

The restrictions should help in the containment of Covid-19.

12. Civil Supplies Corporation, HortiCorp, KEPCO, Matsyafed, MILMA and other such government organisations shall have a unified online/mobile platform for taking orders and enabling home delivery of items ordered.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here