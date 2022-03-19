Kerala Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased Migrant Workers from West Bengal

The Kerala government on Saturday announced an interim relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four guest workers from West Bengal, who died after the earth caved in at a construction site inside the Electronic city in Ernakulam. State Labour Minister V Sivankutty announced a “comprehensive probe" into the incident which took place when the workers were laying pillars at the site on Friday afternoon.

“Labour commissioner S Chithra will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident," the minister said in a release. The state Labour department also informed that necessary steps will be taken to transport the bodies of the labourers to West Bengal. The government will bear the expenses in this connection.

“The government will also provide Rs two lakh interim relief to the families of the deceased. Those injured will be provided free treatment," the minister said. Two people are admitted to the Kalamassery Medical college here.

