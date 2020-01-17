Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Govt Asks Collectors to Ensure NPR Not Mentioned along with Census 2021

A controversy had erupted as the government was attacked by the opposition Congress led United Democratic Front for 'secretly' collecting details for the NPR against the backdrop of the census.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Kerala Govt Asks Collectors to Ensure NPR Not Mentioned along with Census 2021
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has directed all District Collectors to ensure that the National Population Register (NPR) is not mentioned while sending communications on Census 2021.

In a letter, Principal Secretary of General Administration Department K R Jyothilal has asked the Collectors to personally ensure this as the government had last month stayed all matters relating to NPR operations in the state, which was to be conducted along with the first phase of Census operations- 2021.

The letter was issued as it had come to the government's notice that some census officials were mentioning NPR operations also while sending communications related to the 2021 Census.

The secretary also directed the Collectors to take stern disciplinary action against such officials who fail to follow the directions.

A controversy had erupted as the government was attacked by the opposition Congress led United Democratic Front for 'secretly' collecting details for the NPR against the backdrop of the census.

