Kerala Govt Can Bid For Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Says Jayant Sinha
The Centre's decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport on public private partnership basis has been opposed by the Kerala government.
File photo of Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Kerala government can bid for operating and managing the Thiruvananthapuram airport at the time of leasing out the aerodrome, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.
