Kerala Govt Extends Statewide Lockdown by a Week Till May 30

The Kerala government on Friday extended the statewide lockdown by a week till May 30 to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons.

On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the withdrawal of “triple lockdown" measures being implemented in three districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur from May 16.

However, the “triple lockdown" will be continued in Malappuram district. Kerala has been witnessing a huge spike of cases and deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerala on Thursday reported 30,491 new COVID-19 cases and 128 more deaths, taking the caseload to 22,33, 904 and the toll to 6,852, the state government said. As many as 44,369 persons have been cured,pushing the total recoveries to 19,38,887, while 3,17,850 are undergoing treatment for the infection.

Malappuram reported 4,746 cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 3,969.Ernakulam and Kollam also reported over 3,000 cases. Of the new cases, 101 are health workers, 172 had come from outside the state and 28,176 were infected through contact.

