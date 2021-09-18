Kerala Govt Hands Over 12,067 Houses Built Under Life Mission Scheme to Homeless

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday handed over 12,067 houses constructed under the Left government's Life Mission scheme to beneficiaries across the state. Vijayan said the Left government had kept its promise to the people and said five lakh houses will be constructed in the next five years.

"As part of the 100-day programme of the state government, we have constructed 12,067 houses. Out of this 10,058 comes under the Life Mission and other schemes of local self government bodies in the state, while 2,009 houses come under the PMAY urban project," Vijayan said. Among these, 7,832 houses are for homeless people from general communities, 3,964 houses for beneficiaries of SC/ST communities and 271 for homeless people from fishermen communities.

"The first survey by the Life mission had identified 3.5 lakh landless and houseless families in the state. Most of them were poor. They never thought that they could realise the dream of owning a house. However, the previous government fulfilled that dream," Vijayan said.

He said 2,62,131 houses were built in the last five years and Rs 8,903 crore was spent for the project which includes the state fund, central fund, shares of the local bodies and HUDCO loans. Vijayan said 2,207 houses under 36 housing complexes are under construction and the construction of 17 other complexes will start soon. "In the next five years, we will construct five lakh houses. We aim to convert Kerala into a place where there are no landless or homeless people. Those who are deserving will get the benefits," he said during an online event.

