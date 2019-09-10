Kerala Govt Hits the Brakes on Imposing Heavy Fines on Traffic Rule Offenders During Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the increased inflow of revenue due to heavy fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, the Kerala government is set to appease the masses. According to information, in a high-level meeting convened by the police, a verbal order was issued that fines for violating traffic rules under the new law would not be imposed during the festive season.

The upcoming local body polls and the ongoing festivities of Onam have further compelled the government to douse the public wrath.

A whopping Rs 46 lakhs in fines collected from traffic rule violators over the last five days have filled the state government’s coffers at a speed never seen before.

Since the revised Motor Vehicles Act was put into effect on September 1, tax money in the state exchequer has been on a steady rise, according to unofficial data.

So far, 1,758 violations have been reported under the new law and fines are yet to be collected from some offenders, which will only add to the exchequer. On an average, more than Rs 9 lakhs go towards Kerala’s state revenue every day.

The state government also sought legal advice from Advocate General CP Sudhakara Prasad to deal with the rising uproar against the revised law. Further, a panel comprising secretaries of Law and Traffic departments and Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha has been entrusted to submit a report on the ways in which penalty norms can be relaxed.

In protest, motorists have said that the state of roads and traffic is deplorable, with road accidents constantly on the rise, while heavy fines are being asked of them.

The ruling and opposition parties have also opposed the new amended Act, calling it a unilateral decision of the Central government, taken without consulting the states.

Meanwhile, the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have bought time and are yet to enforce the heavy penalties.

