Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Govt Hits the Brakes on Imposing Heavy Fines on Traffic Rule Offenders During Onam

A whopping Rs 46 lakhs in fines collected from traffic rule violators over the last five days have filled the state government’s coffers at a speed never seen before.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala Govt Hits the Brakes on Imposing Heavy Fines on Traffic Rule Offenders During Onam
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the increased inflow of revenue due to heavy fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, the Kerala government is set to appease the masses. According to information, in a high-level meeting convened by the police, a verbal order was issued that fines for violating traffic rules under the new law would not be imposed during the festive season.

The upcoming local body polls and the ongoing festivities of Onam have further compelled the government to douse the public wrath.

A whopping Rs 46 lakhs in fines collected from traffic rule violators over the last five days have filled the state government’s coffers at a speed never seen before.

Since the revised Motor Vehicles Act was put into effect on September 1, tax money in the state exchequer has been on a steady rise, according to unofficial data.

So far, 1,758 violations have been reported under the new law and fines are yet to be collected from some offenders, which will only add to the exchequer. On an average, more than Rs 9 lakhs go towards Kerala’s state revenue every day.

The state government also sought legal advice from Advocate General CP Sudhakara Prasad to deal with the rising uproar against the revised law. Further, a panel comprising secretaries of Law and Traffic departments and Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha has been entrusted to submit a report on the ways in which penalty norms can be relaxed.

In protest, motorists have said that the state of roads and traffic is deplorable, with road accidents constantly on the rise, while heavy fines are being asked of them.

The ruling and opposition parties have also opposed the new amended Act, calling it a unilateral decision of the Central government, taken without consulting the states.

Meanwhile, the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have bought time and are yet to enforce the heavy penalties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram