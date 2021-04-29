Kerala Govt Medical Officers' Body Recommends Immediate Lockdown to Arrest Rapid Spike in Covid Cases

The Kerala Government Medical Officer’s Association (KGMOA) has written to the Chief Secretary, urging for a two-weeks long state-wide lockdown, among seven other recommendations.

The letter said that with about 2.5 lakh active cases and a positivity rate of 25%, Kerala is in a situation where the virus is spreading rapidly. They recommended the lockdown to break the chain of transmission by arresting movement of people.

Studies show that the mutated strains of virus are spreading through air, hence it is better to restrict people and a decision must be taken immediately, the letter said, adding that there is shortage of human resources and it is a major challenge to the health infrastructure.

“There is an urgent need to recruit health care workers including more doctors to smoothly run CFLTC’s. Steps must be taken to readmit doctors from the Health Department who have gone for PG studies on the date of completion of their studies. More Domiciliary Care Centers and step down CFLTCs should be set up at block level to minimize overuse of human resources. Tele-consultation should be implemented in CFLTCs,” the letter said.

The recommendations include opening a 24×7 helpline at the district level to handle the increasing number of patients treated at home.

They also sought to develop a centralised real time model for integrating government and private sector information regarding the availability of ICU, bed, oxygen, non-oxygen beds.

The letter raised the issue of PPE kits of “questionable quality” .

The KGMOA also recomended to keep aside a certain percentage of beds for the treatment of health care workers.

The state on Wednesday reported 35,013 Covid-19 cases.

