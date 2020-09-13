Kerala Govt Moves SC Against CBI Probe in Controversial Periya Twin Murder Case

After a division bench of Kerala High Court upheld the decision of a single bench allowing CBI probe into the controversial Periya twin murder case, the CPI(M) led LDF government has moved Supreme Court against the decision.

The Kerala government has appealed the Supreme Court to immediately stay the High Court order, reports News 18 Malayalam.

Two Youth Congress workers- 22-year-old Kripesh and 24-year-old Sharath Lal- were murdered in Kerala’s Kasaragod in February 2019. A CPI(M) local leader Peethambaran was the key accused of the controversial murder then.

After the parents of the two filed a request, the Kerala High Court had ordered a CBI enquiry into the matter last October. The government had then appealed against the decision in a division bench of Kerala High Court. But the division also dismissed the appeal and upheld the CBI probe. Though the High Court had upheld the CBI probe, it had quashed the single bench decision of rejecting the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Branch in the case.

The state government has now stated in Supreme Court that since the High Court has upheld the chargesheet, there is no need for a CBI probe as the case is on the right track.

A year after the High Court ordered the CBI probe, the investigation agency has stated that there isn’t any progress in the case as the appeal filed by the state government in the division bench has not been resolved.

The division bench then upheld the earlier order of CBI probe. Finally, the state government has approached the Supreme Court.

The opposition has lashed out against the government over the issue. Former CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy reportedly said that it was “heartbreaking to hear that the state government moved SC against the CBI probe.”