Kerala Lockdown: Malls to Open Next Week; People Asked to Perform 'Bali Tharpanam' at Home

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that shopping malls will be allowed to open on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets from 7 am to 9 pm for six days in a week from Monday to Saturday with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. This order will come into effect in the state from August 11.

The Chief minister has also asked people to perform Karkidaka Vavu Bali, an annual Hindu ritual to pay homage to ancestors, at their homes like last year. Even the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had also announced to avoid the ‘Bali tharpanamm’ in its shrines this year citing the spread of coronavirus. ‘Bali tharpanam’ falls on Sunday (August 8) this year.

“Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly," the order, issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, said. The present order is in addition to the one issued on August 4 permitting opening of shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments six days in a week from Monday to Saturday.

It shall be the responsibility of the owner of such establishments to avoid crowding inside and outside the shop and the enforcement agencies will conduct checks and take action to ensure this, the August 4 order had said. The same conditions would be applicable to the shops in malls according to the latest order.

What’s Open in Kerala

• Shops can open six days a week. The timings can be 7 am to 9 pm.

• In an area in a week, if more than 10 people per thousand population test positive, there will be triple lockdown.

• There will not be any lockdown on August 15 and August 22 (Sunday), anticipating Onam rushes and Independence Day.

• Only 20 people will be allowed for marriage and funeral.

Kerala on Saturday reported 20,367 new Covid-19 cases and 139 deaths, taking the tally to 35,33,918 and fatalities to 17,654 till date. In the last 24 hours, 1,52,521 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 13.35 per cent. So far, 2,83,79,940 samples have been tested, the release said.

