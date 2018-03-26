GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Govt Orders Inquiry Against Professor Who Made ‘Watermelon Chest’ Remark

Munavvir, who teaches Social Studies Education in Farook Training College, also admonished the girls for wearing leggings under their purdah which “they pull up…showing the leggings to the world”.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 26, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
The professor had said women in his college were not wearing the hijab properly and deliberately exposing their chests like “sliced watermelon.”
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has ordered a departmental inquiry against the professor who likened Muslim girl students’ chests to sliced watermelons on display.

Speaking in the Assembly, Minister A K Balan said, “The collegiate director have been told to conduct a departmental inquiry against professor Jauhar Munavar. His statements have brought disgrace to profession of teaching.”

Munavvir, who teaches Social Studies Education in Farook Training College, also admonished the girls for wearing leggings under their purdah which “they pull up…showing the leggings to the world”.

The police had registered a non-bailable case against the professor. An officer said that the professor has been booked under section 354 (case of molestation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Munavvir’s statement led to widespread agitation, from college to social media. While some women posted bare-breasted photographs on Facebook in protest, others shared pictures holding sliced watermelon and demanded action against the professors.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
