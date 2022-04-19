Kerala Health Minister’s Rebuttal to Centre Over Covid Data, Says State Not ‘Hiding’ Numbers

The Kerala government has been regularly sending out Covid-19 updates, said health minister Veena George on Tuesday, rejecting allegations that the state has not been providing data to the Centre. George’s statement has come on the heels of the Union health ministry’s letter to state health secretary for not reporting state’s Covid-19 cases.

The state health minister has also expressed displeasure over the media getting hold of the copy of a letter sent by the union joint secretary Lav Agarwal before it reached the principal secretary of the state health department.

“It’s quite unfortunate that a responsible person from the Union government is saying this and sending a letter to the principal secretary. The letter is being leaked to media and is discussed saying that Kerala is not giving data to Union government. It is quite unfortunate and it’s wrong. I don’t know why these allegations are made,” she said.

Joint secretary of ministry of health Lav Agarwal had written to Kerala health secretary Rajan Khobragade stating that Kerala has reported the Covid-19 cases after a gap of five days since April 13 and the daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic.

Agarwal’s letter said, “Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of pandemic in districts, state and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surge or emerging trends can be captured in a timely manner. This is especially relevant as it is a highly infectious disease and also has an associated risk of emergence of new variants. Quick and continuous update of data will assist in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but will also help in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, state and district levels. You are, accordingly, requested to ensure that daily updation of required details is undertaken by the state to Union Ministry of Health.”

Denying allegations of Kerala “hiding” Covid data, George said the state has in fact been sending daily updates since January, 2020. “We have been giving the data since January 2020 and have continued to do it. The only thing that we have stopped is publishing the daily bulletin in the state but we are giving the daily report to NSU (national surveillance unit) as per the suggestion of the Union government, in the format suggested by Union government.”

The minister also stressed that they have evidence, mails as proof that they have been sending out the daily Covid-19 report.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.