Kerala Govt Seeks Cancellation of Writer Civic Chandran’s Bail in Sexual Harassment Case

The Kerala government has approached the Kerala High Court seeking cancelation the anticipatory bail of writer Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case.

While granting bail, the Kozhikode sessions court had said, “The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one. So, Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused.”

The state government, in its petition, said that the findings and reasons stated in the impugned order, suffers from illegality, lack of sensitivity, sobriety and perversity warranting interference by the high court.

“The findings and observations made by the Court of Sessions are highly deplorable demeaning and anti-women and it would eventually harm the public trust in the judicial system,” the plea said.

“The order passed by the learned Sessions Judge is beyond his Powers and Jurisdiction. The observations as above are legally wrong, insensitive and revolting to logic and reason.”

The state government also said that the reasons stated by the Sessions Judge amount to judicial indiscipline and is liable to be expunged.

