Kerala Govt Seeks Special Package from Centre to Deal with Consecutive Floods
As per the assessment made by the Disaster Management Authority of the state, Kerala suffered a loss of Rs 2101.9 crore in the 2019 deluge.
Image for Representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: Hit by floods in two consecutive years, the Kerala government on Friday sought a special package to deal with the disaster, even as the state is struggling to stand on its feet after the devastating deluge in 2018.
State Revenue MinisterE Chandrasekharan handed over a detailed request to the special team from the Centre which met him Friday here.
The team, which arrived in Kochi on September 16, visited the flood-hit and landslide-hit areas in the state. "We have given adetailed report on the loss suffered in each and every field and walk of life. The team was convinced about the loss in the state," the Minister told reporters.
As per the assessment made by the Disaster Management Authority of the state, Kerala suffered a loss of Rs 2101.9 crore in the 2019 deluge. "However, the loss is much more than that. So we have sought a special package.
The package will help reduce the burden of loss suffered by the roads, electricity board, irrigation department and other Public Sector Undertakings and the agricultural sector," Chandrasekharan said.
The seven-member Central team is headed by Joint Secretary (Home) Sreeprakash.
The state, in its memorandum, also pointed out that this was for the first time in the last 68 years that Kerala was witnessing such heavy rainfall in consecutive years. This year, the state lost 31,000 hectares of agricultural land in landslides at various places across Kerala.
In the 2019 floods, over 125 lives were lost due to incessant rain and widespread landslides. Last year, over 400 persons lost their lives in the floods.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog'
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers
- Your Apple iPhone And iPad Will Get iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Sooner Than Expected
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius