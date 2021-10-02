Kerala Govt to Ease More Covid Curbs; Cinemas and Colleges to Reopen

The Kerala government on Saturday announced that it will relax some more Covid-19 restrictions by opening up cinemas, theatres and indoor auditoriums from October 25. It will also open colleges for all students from October 18, while bio bubble has been recommended for the opening up of pre-matric hostels and residential schools, as well as other schools. Some restrictions, however, will be in place.

The decision was made at a Covid-19 review meeting held by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan said at cinemas, theatres and indoor auditoriums, only 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed. Also, only those who are fully vaccinated with both doses will be allowed entry, and all employees, too, have to be fully vaccinated, the chief minister added.

According to the state government, in colleges, too, students, faculty members and other staff, who have taken both doses of the vaccine, will be allowed. For marriages and funerals, only 50 people will be allowed to attend.

November 1 has been recommended for hostels, model residential schools and other schools to open in the the bio-bubble format. All staff will have to be vaccinated with two doses.

The state government said gram sabhas could also begin from November 1 with 50 people in attendance and by following social distancing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.