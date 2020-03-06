Kerala Govt to Offer 'Safe Homes', Rs 70,000 Aid to Inter-Faith & Inter-Caste Married Couples
The Kerala government will be joining hands with NGOs for opening the safe homes in all districts.
Thiruvananthapuram: In a novel initiative, the Kerala government has decided to offer safe abodes for couples who married across religion and castes. The initiative named ‘Safe Homes’ will provide inter-faith and inter-caste couples temporary shelters for up to a year after their marriage.
Minister for Health and Social Justice KK Shailaja, while answering a submission, informed the assembly that the project is likely to be initiated soon. The government will be joining hands with NGOs for opening the safe houses in all districts.
The initiative will also include a segment that will ensure financial stability of the couples. If the husband or wife belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe categories, they will be eligible for a monetary aid of Rs 75,000. People from the general category with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh will be also be given financial assistance of Rs 30,000.
Inter-faith couples in government jobs are eligible for special consideration when it comes to job transfers. However, the minister clarified there are no government job reservations for inter-faith couples.
