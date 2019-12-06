Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Govt to Provide Rs 10 lakh Compensation to Family of 10-year-old Snakebite Victim

Shehala Sherin, a fifth standard student of a government school in Thiruvananthapuram, died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday decided to provide Rs 10 lakh to the parents of the 10-year old girl who died after being bitten by a snake inside

her classroom last month.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shehala Sherin, a fifth standard student of a government school here died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom. The amount would be released from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, a release from the CMO said.

The family of Navneet, a sixth standard student from Alapuzha, who died after being hit by a makeshift cricket bat inside his government school, will also be paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Some children were playing cricket in the school playground and Navneet accidentally got hit by the makeshift bat as he was on his way to wash hands after lunch.

