Kerala to Cut Down Fines for Several Offences Under New Motor Vehicles Act
The fine for using a mobile phone while driving has been brought down to Rs 2,000 from the earlier amount of Rs 5,000.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to reduce fines for various offences under the new Motor Vehicles Act. The new legislation has faced stiff resistance from people as it witnessed a hike in the fine for traffic violation, compelling many states to reduce them.
Acting on the transport department’s proposal, the government decided to reduce the penalty for several offences. The fine for using a mobile phone while driving has been brought down to Rs 2,000 from the earlier amount of Rs 5,000. For a repeated offence, the earlier of Rs 10,000 has been reduced to Rs 5,000 plus social service.
For travelling without a seat belt and helmet, the state government has reduced the fine from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.
For speeding, the existing fine for a first-time offence for light motor vehicles is between Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 — that has now been reduced to Rs 1,500. For heavy vehicles, the first-time offence of speeding has been brought down to Rs 3,000 from the earlier amount between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.
For driving without a permit, the fine for a first-time offence was between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and has now been fixed at Rs 3,000. For repeated offences, the fine has been brought down to Rs 7,500 from the earlier amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.
For auto racing, the fine for first-time offence has been reduced to Rs 5,000 from Rs 10,000. Those drivers not allowing ambulances and fire service vehicles to pass will be fined Rs 5,000 as against Rs 10,000 earlier.
For a repeated offence of driving without insurance, the fine has been reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 4,000.
For not following the orders of officers and giving false information and documents, the fine has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,000.
However, the penalty for drunken driving remains the same.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- People are Copy-Pasting Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Tweet but With a Hilarious Twist
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked