Kerala to Cut Down Fines for Several Offences Under New Motor Vehicles Act

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to reduce fines for various offences under the new Motor Vehicles Act. The new legislation has faced stiff resistance from people as it witnessed a hike in the fine for traffic violation, compelling many states to reduce them.

Acting on the transport department’s proposal, the government decided to reduce the penalty for several offences. The fine for using a mobile phone while driving has been brought down to Rs 2,000 from the earlier amount of Rs 5,000. For a repeated offence, the earlier of Rs 10,000 has been reduced to Rs 5,000 plus social service.

For travelling without a seat belt and helmet, the state government has reduced the fine from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

For speeding, the existing fine for a first-time offence for light motor vehicles is between Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 — that has now been reduced to Rs 1,500. For heavy vehicles, the first-time offence of speeding has been brought down to Rs 3,000 from the earlier amount between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.

For driving without a permit, the fine for a first-time offence was between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and has now been fixed at Rs 3,000. For repeated offences, the fine has been brought down to Rs 7,500 from the earlier amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

For auto racing, the fine for first-time offence has been reduced to Rs 5,000 from Rs 10,000. Those drivers not allowing ambulances and fire service vehicles to pass will be fined Rs 5,000 as against Rs 10,000 earlier.

For a repeated offence of driving without insurance, the fine has been reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 4,000.

For not following the orders of officers and giving false information and documents, the fine has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,000.

However, the penalty for drunken driving remains the same.

