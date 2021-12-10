CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Govt to Relax Restrictions on Sabarimala Pilgrimage; to Allow Ritual Bathing, Overnight Stay at Sannidhanam
Kerala Govt to Relax Restrictions on Sabarimala Pilgrimage; to Allow Ritual Bathing, Overnight Stay at Sannidhanam

Sabarimala was earlier closed on November 20 due to heavy rains in the area. (Image: Shutterstock)

The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan.

Neethu Reghukumar

The Kerala government has announced relaxing restrictions for Sabarimala pilgrimage as the state is seeing a decline in Covid cases. According to the revised guidelines, devotees will be allowed to stay overnight at Sannidhanam and over 500 rooms have been set up for this following Covid guidelines.

Earlier, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the devotees were not allowed to stay overnight at Sannidhanam. The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan.

The traditional route to Sabarimala from Pampa via Neelimala, Apache medu and Marakoottam will be opened for devotees. Primary health care facilities have been set up at Neelimala and Apache medu.

Moreover, bathing and balitharpanam rituals will be allowed in Pampa River. The district administration will take a decision after assessing the water level in Pampa river, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

first published:December 10, 2021, 23:37 IST