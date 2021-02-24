india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Kerala Govt to Withdraw Cases Registered During Sabarimala, Anti-CAA Protests
1-MIN READ

Kerala Govt to Withdraw Cases Registered During Sabarimala, Anti-CAA Protests

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it wasdecided to withdraw "cases that were not of a serious criminal nature",state government sources told PTI

Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to withdraw cases registered during Sabarimala and the anti-CAA protests in the state, a move which was welcomed by the opposition Congress. In a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to withdraw "cases that were not of a serious criminal nature",state government sources told PTI

Around 2,000 cases related to Sabarimala agitation were registered across various districts in the state during 2018- 19. The Nair Service Society (NSS), a prominent caste-based organisation in the state, which was in the forefront of the 'namajapa yathra' as part of Sabarimala agitation had earlier demanded withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

Leader of Opposition and Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the move was a "wisdom that dawned late".

Tags
first published:February 24, 2021, 17:54 IST
Loading...