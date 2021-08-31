Kerala, Haryana Residents Among 7 Killed as Their Car Hits Footpath in Bengaluru

In a horrific incident, seven occupants of a car died on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the vehicle hit footpath in Bengaluru’s Indiranagara. While six were killed on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in a hospital, an official said.

The deceased, travelling in AudiQ car, have been identified as Karuna Sagar and Bindu (23), Akshay Goyal from Kerala, Utsav from Haryana, Rohit from Hubballi, Ishita and Dr Djanush (21). The official said that the incident occurred around 1:30am.

