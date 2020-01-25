Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 1/10
  • TRS 1
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 70/120
  • TRS 58
  • INC 6
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 1
  • OTH 2
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala HC Asks Schools to Desist from Imparting Religious Study Without Govt Permission

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque said the government can initiate action for closure and de-recognition of the schools if they are found violating the order.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala HC Asks Schools to Desist from Imparting Religious Study Without Govt Permission
Image for representation.

Kochi: In a significant verdict, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to issue an order directing all recognised private schools in the state to desist from imparting religious instruction or religious study without the permission of the government.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque said the government can initiate action for closure and de-recognition of the schools if they are found violating the order.

The court issued the order while declining a plea challenging the state's action of closing down a school on the premise that it promotes exclusive religious instruction and amidst only students from a particular community, thereby posing threat to the secular fabric of society.

The court observed that the Constitution accords special protection to the minorities under Article 25, Article 29 and Article 30.

Cultural rights, as protected under Article 29, would include nature of education as well, it said.

The right to establish and administer educational institutions under Article 30 would also include the right to choice of education, subject to any restriction imposed under law, the court said.

"However, these rights do not extend to dilute the secular nature of education. These rights cannot override the basic values of the Constitution. It can be exercised only in consistent with the fundamental values of the Constitution," it said.

Noting that the status of minority institutions in relation to imparting elementary education is relatable to State function, the high court said, "minority institutions, therefore, cannot shrug off their role as State functionaries and protect sectarian education under the garb of Articles 29 and 30."

The court said Article 21A and RTE Act of compulsory elementary education do not conceive the idea of education beyond the realm of secular activity of the State.

"If minority institutions are given free hand to promote religion, it would result in denial of admission to such schools based on religion," the court said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram