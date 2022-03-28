Kerala HC Asks Vijayan Govt to Declare Two-Day Strike by its Employees Illegal

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Pinarayi Vijayan government to immediately pass an order declaring the strike by the government employees as illegal. This came as a jolt to the employees who are sitting at home on account of the two-day nationwide bandh called by various trade unions with the hash tag “Save the People, Save the Nation", against the Centre’s “anti-people" policies.

Acting on a public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice S. Manikumar directed the Vijayan government to pass an order on Monday itself declaring the strike illegal.

The bench pointed out that the Kerala Service Rules are very clear on a strike by government employees. The petitioner told the court that even when the employees do not turn up for duty they are paid as no order was passed by the government where a ‘no work no pay’ rule would prevail.

Successive governments in the state always closed their eyes to incidents like these. There have been times when the state government passed an order that it will be ‘no work no pay’, but after a few months the government came out with another order that salaries will be paid.

It happened on January 8 and 9, 2019 when the government cancelled the first order and gave salaries for both the days.

According to those in the know of things, the state government has asked the advocate general for his opinion on the division bench order. In all likelihood, a new order is expected anytime which says the strike is illegal and it will be treated as ‘no work no pay’ days.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal who is finding it difficult to make both ends meet as the state’s finance are in appallingly poor condition, defending the strike said the Left government is always considerate towardso strikes as this is being done for people all over India.

“We always take a considerate approach to protests and as such we have not yet decided on how to treat the two day strike and when we do it, it will be announced," said Balagopal.

Starting from midnight Monday the 48 hour protest has brought practically all activities in the state to a grinding halt.

At several places angry protesters turned their ire towards people moving on two wheelers and in private cars. The police remained mere spectators and when TV channels asked the police officials why they were not acting against the protesters, they quickly moved out of the camera frame.

The worst hit has been the tourism industry, which was told they were exempted, but the striking protesters decided otherwise. At the famed Alappuzha destination, those who had pre-booked their houseboat travel were not allowed to go.

With the first day passing with only stray incidents and a second day also coming up, if the protesters take on those who venture out, then peace is likely to be a casualty.

