Kerala HC Bans All Forms of Agitations in College, School Campuses Like Gherao & Sit-in
The judgment was delivered on a batch of petitions filed by various college and school managements against agitations in campuses disrupting the peaceful atmosphere prevailing there.
File photo of the Kerala High Court.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned all forms of agitations by student groups in school and college campuses in the state that disrupt functioning of educational institutions. Banning various forms agitations like gherao and sit-in in the campuses, the High Court also said no one can be persuaded to participate in such protests.
Noting that educational institutions are meant for academic related activities and not for protests, Justice P B Suresh Kumar also said no one has the right to violate the fundamental rights of other students. The court said educational institutions can be made a venue for peaceful discussions.
The judgment was delivered on a batch of petitions filed by various college and school managements against agitations in campuses disrupting the peaceful atmosphere prevailing there.
The court had earlier voiced its disapproval to political activities like dharna and strikes in educational institutions.
In 2017, the court had said if any student is found to be indulging in such activities, he would make himself liable to be "expelled and/or rusticated."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is POCO Telling Realme That 5G is Irrelevant Right Now? If Yes, They Are Absolutely Right
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Chased by 2 Fans on Motorbike, Watch Video
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today