Kerala HC Denies Bail to Prime Accused in 2017 Actress Assault Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday denied bail to the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case in which actor Dileep is also an accused. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan denied the relief to Sunil N S also known as ‘Pulsar Suni’, who is the main accused in the case.

The court dismissed his plea for regular bail, saying it cannot be granted at this stage. The detailed order is not yet available.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

