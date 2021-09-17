CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala HC Dismisses Plea Against Administrative Reforms in Lakshadweep
1-MIN READ

Kerala HC Dismisses Plea Against Administrative Reforms in Lakshadweep

the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of island administrator Praful Khoda Patel. (Image: News18)

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea against administrative reforms being implemented in Lakshadweep. A Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the plea filed by Save Lakshadweep Forum against the closure of dairy farms and changes in the food menu of school children.

Expressing solidarity with the people of the island, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of island administrator Praful Khoda Patel and requesting the Central government’s immediate intervention to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders. An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by Patel.

first published:September 17, 2021, 17:11 IST