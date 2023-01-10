Kerala HC Quashes Govt Order Banning Plastic Carry Bags Under 60 GSM

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed a Left government order banning plastic carry bags below 60 GSM in the state.

Justice N Nagaresh held that the state government does not have authority to impose such a ban.

The court said the under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, only the union government can impose such bans.

The state government had issued the order in January last year.

The order came on a set of pleas filed by an Angamaly native and others.

