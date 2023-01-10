CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kerala HC Quashes Govt Order Banning Plastic Carry Bags Under 60 GSM

PTI

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 16:09 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The state government had issued the order in January last year.(File Photo: PTI)

The state government had issued the order in January last year.(File Photo: PTI)

The court said the under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, only the union government can impose such bans

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed a Left government order banning plastic carry bags below 60 GSM in the state.

Justice N Nagaresh held that the state government does not have authority to impose such a ban.

The court said the under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, only the union government can impose such bans.

The state government had issued the order in January last year.

The order came on a set of pleas filed by an Angamaly native and others.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 10, 2023, 16:09 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 16:09 IST
