Kerala HC Reprimands ICAR for Holding Exams in Kerala Floods, Postpones Results

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday pulled up Indian Council of Agricultural Research for conducting exams for doctoral degree programmes and research fellows ignoring the plight of the people who were battling the worst flood of the century in the state.The court led by Justice Mushtaq lashed out at ICAR for being “insensitive” towards the difficulty of the people of the state and stayed the publishing of the results of the entrance examination held on August 18 and 19.It was due to the floods that a large number of students could not even make it to the examination venue.State counsel G Prakash had informed the court that lakhs of people including MBBS / BDS aspirants are still in relief camps.Justice Mushtaq observed that the conduct of the remaining vacancies were “insensitive at the hours of flood and flood relief.”Earlier, Indian Council for Agricultural Research had notified the cancellation of the ICAR’s All India Entrance Examination for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses, held on June 23 and June due to administrative reasons.But this difficulty was also foreseen by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who had pointed out on August 17 itself on Twitter that ICAR must refrain from conducting the exams.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced on August 16 that all educational institutes shall remain closed till August 29.Even institutes like that of KPSC had also postponed its exams which were scheduled on August 17 and 18. RRB also postponed its ALP and Technician recruitment exam which were scheduled for August 17 for all exam centres in Kerala. However, ICAR did not change its schedule and kept it same.The RBI had conducted the recruitment exam meant for Grade B officers and had received much criticism for ignoring plight of candidates in Kerala.