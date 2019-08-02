English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala HC Sets Aside Single Bench Order for CBI Probe into Killing of Youth Cong Worker
The division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy allowed an appeal filed by the Kerala government against the single judge bench order.
File image of Kerala High Court.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday set aside a single bench order for a CBI probe into the killing of a Youth Congress worker in Kannur district.
The division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy allowed an appeal filed by the Kerala government against the single judge bench order.
In its appeal, the government had contended that the single bench passed the order on March 7, 2018 without taking note of the speedy forensic and fair investigation carried out by the state police and without giving them an opportunity to file a counter.
Youth Congress worker Shuhaib, 29, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers at a tea stall on February 12, 2018.
