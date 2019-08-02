Take the pledge to vote

Kerala HC Sets Aside Single Bench Order for CBI Probe into Killing of Youth Cong Worker

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy allowed an appeal filed by the Kerala government against the single judge bench order.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Kerala HC Sets Aside Single Bench Order for CBI Probe into Killing of Youth Cong Worker
File image of Kerala High Court.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday set aside a single bench order for a CBI probe into the killing of a Youth Congress worker in Kannur district.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy allowed an appeal filed by the Kerala government against the single judge bench order.

In its appeal, the government had contended that the single bench passed the order on March 7, 2018 without taking note of the speedy forensic and fair investigation carried out by the state police and without giving them an opportunity to file a counter.

Youth Congress worker Shuhaib, 29, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers at a tea stall on February 12, 2018.

