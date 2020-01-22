Kerala Health Dept Issues Alert Amid Coronavirus Threat; Surveillance at Four Airports Stepped up

Thiruvananthapuram: The Health department in Kerala has issued an alert in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

Surveillance in all the four airports in the state — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur — has been stepped up, State Health minister K K Shyalaja said in a press release.

Those who have returned from China should inform district medical officers, the minister added.

