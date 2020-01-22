English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Kerala Health Dept Issues Alert Amid Coronavirus Threat; Surveillance at Four Airports Stepped up
Those who have returned from China should inform district medical officers, State Health minister K K Shyalaja said.
A lab assistant works on samples after an AP interview with Christian Drosten, director of the institute for virology of Berlin's Charite hospital on his researches on the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany. (Image: AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Health department in Kerala has issued an alert in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.
Surveillance in all the four airports in the state — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur — has been stepped up, State Health minister K K Shyalaja said in a press release.
Those who have returned from China should inform district medical officers, the minister added.
