Kerala Health Minister Goes Into Quarantine As Son, His Wife Test Covid-19 Positive

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja goes into quarantine after her son and his wife tested positive for Covid 19.

Shailaja informed this through her social media account and added that it was her decision to go into self quarantine. Her Facebook post read, “Since I was in primary contact with them I am going into quarantine. I have no symptoms as of now. In the past few days the meetings were all online and I will continue the Covid prevention work through online and phone in the coming days.”

Owing to the surge in cases the state had brought in more restrictions, including a night curfew from Tuesday.

According to the government order, restrictions on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come into force from Tuesday. No gatherings of any kind shall be permitted between 9 PM and 5 AM. Essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper, media, goods transportation and public transportation, are exempted from the night restrictions.

Some other guidelines include:

Tuition centres shall only function through online medium and should not hold physical classes.

All meetings, training events, and other programmes under all government departments, organisations shall be held through online medium as far as possible. All places of worship must limit public participation with minimum number of priests, managers, and others employed in those places of worship. All regular worship and festivals may be broadcast online.

All government department tests will be postponed for two weeks. The Public Service Commission also will be requested to postpone all exams for two weeks.

All shops, establishments, markets, etc. which are not adhering to Covid-19 protocols shall be closed immediately for a period of minimum two days. The sectoral magistrates and police will ensure this. The number of days would depend on the severity of the violation.

A special Covid-19 Protocol Enforcement Campaign will be held on 20th and 21st April, 2021 across Kerala.

Restaurants shall restrict in-house dining and focus on home deliveries and takeaways, which shall not be permitted beyond 9 PM. All malls and cinema theatres shall reschedule their timings and should be closed by 7.30 PM.

All additional measures decided above shall be in force for a period of two weeks and extension of the same shall be decided based on the pandemic situation later.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here