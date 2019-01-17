English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala High Court Disqualifies Left-backed Independent MLA Karat Razak's Election
MLA Karat Razak's disqualification comes after the court observed that, as part of the election campaign, he had circulated a video defaming his opponent NA Rasaq Mash of the Indian Union Muslim League.
File image of Kerala High Court.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala High Court on Thursday annulled the election of Left Democratic Front (LDF) backed independent MLA Karat Razak on a complaint filed by two voters in the Koduvally constituency in Kozhikode district.
However, the high court stayed the order for 30 days after Razak sought time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. He can attend the Assembly proceedings without receiving any allowances, the court said.
Razak’s disqualification comes after the single bench observed that, as part of the election campaign, he had circulated a video defaming his opponent NA Rasaq Mash of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Before the 2016 elections, Karat Razak had quit the IUML and joined hands with LDF and defeated Mash with 573 votes.
This is the second case related to the 14th Kerala Assembly wherein the high court has cancelled the election of an MLA. Earlier, it had cancelled the election of IUML leader KM Shaji and the case is pending before the Supreme Court.
However, the high court stayed the order for 30 days after Razak sought time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. He can attend the Assembly proceedings without receiving any allowances, the court said.
Razak’s disqualification comes after the single bench observed that, as part of the election campaign, he had circulated a video defaming his opponent NA Rasaq Mash of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Before the 2016 elections, Karat Razak had quit the IUML and joined hands with LDF and defeated Mash with 573 votes.
This is the second case related to the 14th Kerala Assembly wherein the high court has cancelled the election of an MLA. Earlier, it had cancelled the election of IUML leader KM Shaji and the case is pending before the Supreme Court.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Your Average Footballer: Ex-refugee With Mental Health Message
- #10YearChallenge - Top 5 Cars Then and Now: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro & More
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
- Exclusive - Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch on 14th February
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results