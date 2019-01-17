LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kerala High Court Disqualifies Left-backed Independent MLA Karat Razak's Election

MLA Karat Razak's disqualification comes after the court observed that, as part of the election campaign, he had circulated a video defaming his opponent NA Rasaq Mash of the Indian Union Muslim League.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
File image of Kerala High Court.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala High Court on Thursday annulled the election of Left Democratic Front (LDF) backed independent MLA Karat Razak on a complaint filed by two voters in the Koduvally constituency in Kozhikode district.

However, the high court stayed the order for 30 days after Razak sought time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. He can attend the Assembly proceedings without receiving any allowances, the court said.

Razak’s disqualification comes after the single bench observed that, as part of the election campaign, he had circulated a video defaming his opponent NA Rasaq Mash of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Before the 2016 elections, Karat Razak had quit the IUML and joined hands with LDF and defeated Mash with 573 votes.

This is the second case related to the 14th Kerala Assembly wherein the high court has cancelled the election of an MLA. Earlier, it had cancelled the election of IUML leader KM Shaji and the case is pending before the Supreme Court.
