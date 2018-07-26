Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 38 Assistant Posts, Apply Before August 20

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 38 vacancies for the post of Assistant under direct recruitment has begun today on the official website of High Court of Kerala - highcourtofkerala.nic.in. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Posts?Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://highcourtofkerala.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Notifications’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Recruitment No. 5/2018 - AssitantStep 5 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on proceedStep 6 – Select ‘Direct Recruitment’ from the drop downStep 7 – Click on SubmitStep 8 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://hckrecruitment.nic.in/app_notif.phpApplication Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.400SC/ ST/ Unemployed Differently-abled Category – NILKerala High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Assistant Posts: 38Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks or Master's Degree or Law Degree awarded or recognized by any of the Universities in Kerala and must have the knowledge in Computer Operations.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement by clicking on the pdf file given under ‘View Notification’ from the page given above:Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,800 – Rs.59,400.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.Examination Centres:ThiruvananthapuramAlappuzhaThrissurErnakulamKozhikodeImportant Dates:Start date of commencement of online applications (Step 1 and Step 2) – 26th July 2018Closure of STEP 1 Process – 20th August 2018Last date for remittance of Application Fee – 31st August 2018Closure of STEP 2 Process – 6th September 2018