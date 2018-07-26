English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 38 Assistant Posts, Apply Before August 20
Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 38 vacancies for the post of Assistant.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 38 vacancies for the post of Assistant under direct recruitment has begun today on the official website of High Court of Kerala - highcourtofkerala.nic.in. Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://highcourtofkerala.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notifications’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Recruitment No. 5/2018 - Assitant
Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on proceed
Step 6 – Select ‘Direct Recruitment’ from the drop down
Step 7 – Click on Submit
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://hckrecruitment.nic.in/app_notif.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST/ Unemployed Differently-abled Category – NIL
Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Posts: 38
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks or Master's Degree or Law Degree awarded or recognized by any of the Universities in Kerala and must have the knowledge in Computer Operations.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement by clicking on the pdf file given under ‘View Notification’ from the page given above:
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,800 – Rs.59,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Examination Centres:
Thiruvananthapuram
Alappuzha
Thrissur
Ernakulam
Kozhikode
Important Dates:
Start date of commencement of online applications (Step 1 and Step 2) – 26th July 2018
Closure of STEP 1 Process – 20th August 2018
Last date for remittance of Application Fee – 31st August 2018
Closure of STEP 2 Process – 6th September 2018
Also Watch
How to apply for Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://highcourtofkerala.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notifications’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Recruitment No. 5/2018 - Assitant
Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on proceed
Step 6 – Select ‘Direct Recruitment’ from the drop down
Step 7 – Click on Submit
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://hckrecruitment.nic.in/app_notif.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST/ Unemployed Differently-abled Category – NIL
Kerala High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Posts: 38
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks or Master's Degree or Law Degree awarded or recognized by any of the Universities in Kerala and must have the knowledge in Computer Operations.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement by clicking on the pdf file given under ‘View Notification’ from the page given above:
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,800 – Rs.59,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Examination Centres:
Thiruvananthapuram
Alappuzha
Thrissur
Ernakulam
Kozhikode
Important Dates:
Start date of commencement of online applications (Step 1 and Step 2) – 26th July 2018
Closure of STEP 1 Process – 20th August 2018
Last date for remittance of Application Fee – 31st August 2018
Closure of STEP 2 Process – 6th September 2018
Also Watch
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Argentina Need Lionel Messi to Play for Financial Reasons, Says AFA President
- The AI Powered Kuri Home Robot is Being Discontinued, And We Are Sad
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- PepsiCo Reportedly Wants Twitter to Delete All Jokes on 'Kurkure Has Plastic'
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...