Kerala High Court to Hear Actor Dileep's Anticipatory Bail Plea on Saturday

The Kerala High Court will on Saturday hear the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep, who along with five others is seeking bail in a case against them for allegedly conspiring to harm the investigating officers of the 2017 actress assault case.

The prosecution had approached the court stating that Dileep is not cooperating in the investigation and not handing over the phone that he has been using since 2017.

The court has given Dileep protection from arrest till February 2 in the fresh case registered against him about conspiracy to murder the 2017 assault case.

Dileep’s defence is that handing over his phone will affect his privacy. The phone can be submitted to the forensic evaluation by him and the report can be shared with the investigation team.

The prosecution has opposed this argument and said that this is unheard of in a criminal investigation. They want his protection from arrest to be lifted.

Earlier, the high court had given permission for the Dileep and others to be questioned by the investigation team for three days from January 23 to 25.

The allegation against Dileep is that he hired someone to assault and record a Kerala actress in order to settle a personal vendetta. The trial of the case is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.