Kerala High Court Welcomes State Govt's Move to Relax Timings of Medical College Hostels

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court has observed that prima facie the new government order, which relaxed the timings of the hostel curfew of the medical colleges substantially for both boys and girls, is a welcome step.

According to the government order, even though the gates of the hostels – for both boys and girls – will be closed by 9.30 pm, the students will be able to enter after the deadline, subject to certain bare minimum conditions, except for the first-year students.

The judge noted that the government’s decision was also affirmed by the Standing Counsel for the Kerala Women’s Commission.

The High Court is currently looking at three petitions on the notification issued by the higher education department that did not allow female students to go out of the hostel after 9.30 pm.

Students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, moved the high court stating that the deadline was only for female students, whereas no such restrictions were imposed on boys.

After the court rap, the state government issued a new order on December 6.

During the hearing, on an earlier date, the HC had criticised the decision of the education department while stating that “in the modern times, any patriarchy — even in the guise of offering protection based on gender — would have to be frowned upon because girls, as much as boys, are fully capable of taking care of themselves".

The court further said it must be the endeavour of the State and the Public Authorities to make the girls competent to fend for themselves, if they are not, rather than being locked in.

Read all the Latest India News here