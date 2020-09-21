INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kerala Hikes Allowance to Transgenders for Sex-change Surgeries to Rs 5 Lakh

File photo of Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. (Credit: ANI/Twitter)

File photo of Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. (Credit: ANI/Twitter)

Kerala was the first state to formulate a transgender policy. It has come up with special schemes for transgenders in social welfare and education fields.

The Kerala government on Monday said it had enhanced the allowance given to transgenders for sex-change surgeries and set aside Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. Health Minister KK Shailaja said hitherto the amount was Rs 2 lakh for each beneficiary.

"For those who want to undergo surgery to become males, a maximum of Rs 2 lakh was given. But due to the number of surgeries and mounting expenses involved, this amount has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Likewise, those who want to undergo corrective surgery to become females, the amount has been fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh," said Shailaja.

Kerala was the first state to formulate a transgender policy. It has come up with special schemes for transgenders in social welfare and education fields.

Next Story
Loading