Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Homeless Man Waves Away Cops Approaching Him with Food, Ensures Social Distancing

When a policeman moves forward to give the homeless man a food packet and bottle of water, the latter stops them, draws a circle with a stone and asks them to leave the food there.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 10, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Homeless Man Waves Away Cops Approaching Him with Food, Ensures Social Distancing
A video grab of the incident when the homeless man is seen drawing a circle for the policeman to leave his food.

Thiruvananthapuram: A touching video of three policemen in Kerala offering food to a homeless man, while the latter tries to ensure social distancing in times of coronavirus has surfaced online.

The incident happened at Perambra in Kozhikode district on April 8. The visuals, taken from the close-circuit camera of a shop, show the three policemen entering a bylane where they spot a man lying in front of a shop.

The policemen who have their faces covered in masks ask the poor man through gesture if he has eaten and he responds in the negative. After talking to one another, the officers leave the lane and come back with a packet of food and bottle of water.

As one of them moves forward to give the homeless man his food, the latter stops him, draws a circle with a stone and asks him to leave the food there. The policeman keeps the food and water as told and the homeless man takes the same while covering his mouth with his shirt.

The policemen were identified Perambra Sub Inspector Rahoof Pk and civil police officers Sreejith and Basheer. The officers were on patrol duty when they came across the homeless man.

"The officers went to the bylanes to check if there is anyone on the road and on seeing this homeless man who did not have any food, SI offered his own food that was kept in the van. This CCTV footage must have been shared on social media by the people of the shop," said an officer from Perambra PS.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,305

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,621,771

    +18,119

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,281

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,185

    +1,493
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres