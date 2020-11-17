Kerala Hospital Worker Arrested for Attempting to Rape Covid-19 Patient

A hospital staff worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to rape a Covid-19 patient.

Ashwin Krishna, 34, worked at the Malabar Medical College, Ulliyeri, in Kozhikode District and was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a Covid-19 patient at the hospital, said police.

The complainant said Krishna took her mobile number from the hospital register and texted her on WhatsApp. Feeling uncomfortable with his action, she reported it to the doctor. Later, the accused came to her room, claiming the doctor wanted to meet her.

The accused forced her out of the lift on her way to the doctor and attempted to rape her. However, the patient quickly escaped the floor and informed other patients and hospital staff about his criminal attempt.

Later, the patient along with others confronted Krishna at the hospital reception. He was arrested by Athol police based on her complaint and remanded. The hospital has suspected Krishna from his duties following the incident.