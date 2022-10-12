More shocking details have come to the fore of what is being called a case ‘human sacrifice‘ from Kerala, in which two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district.

Three people, including a couple, were arrested in this connection with the matter. The arrested persons were identified as Bhagaval Singh, a local massage therapist, his wife Laila, both natives of Pathanamthitta; and Rasheed alias Muhammand Shafi

The two deceased, identified as Padma and Roslyn, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, police said.

Gruesome Details of the Case

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple’s house at the village in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused couple was told by the third accused that eating cooked human body parts would help them preserve youth.

News18 has learnt that Laila testified the gruesome details of the killing wherein the flesh of the victims was eaten after the ‘human sacrifice’ act as part of black magic. The flesh of Roslyn’s front rib had been cut off.

It was Shafi, the mastermind of the ‘human sacrifice’, who suggested to Bhagaval Singh and Laila that eating cooked human body parts would preserve youth.

According to police, the victims, said to be in their near 50s, were natives of Kadavanthara in Kochi and Kalady nearby. The women had gone missing in September and June this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unravelled the story of ‘human sacrifice’. The first woman, who had gone missing, was Kalady native, living there with her partner for some time and a missing complaint was filed by her daughter on August 17.

The other woman, originally from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, went missing on August 17, as per the complaint of her sister. The body parts of the victims were cut into pieces before being buried in two locations at Elanthoor, police said, quoting the confession by the accused.

Kerala CM Says Only Those With Sick Mindset Would Commit Such Crimes

Expressing shock over the killings, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that only those with a sick mindset could commit such crimes. Black magic and witchcraft rituals could only be seen as a challenge to civilised society.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also said: “Shocked and grieved to hear about the case of human sacrifice in Elanthur,Pathanamthitta dist. Such brutality in the name of rituals is unthinkable in a modern,civilized society.Hope to see culprits booked soon [sic].”

