Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Updates: More Bodies Buried at Accused's Home? Police to Dig Up Land; Shafi Had 'Sex as Part of Ritual'

Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’ Updates: The special investigation team (SIT) looking into the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district will excavate the land of one of the accused in Elanthoor village to “find out if there are any more bodies buried there,” reports said.

Police have arrested three people, Mohammad Shafi, Bhagaval Singh, and his wife Laila, for the murder of two women in a ritualistic case of ‘human sacrifice’. According to a SIT official, after extensive questioning, they believe “more killings have occurred,” Hindustan Times reported.

“All three accused are not revealing anything substantial in this regard. But we doubt the worst as the main accused Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed had travelled across the state in search of possible victims,” HT quoted the SIT official, who did not want to be named, as saying. A trained police dog squad will also be available to excavate the land, according to the official.

Latest updates on the horrific case:

• Ruling CPI(M) Denies Reports that Accused are Its Active Members | The ruling CPI(M) has denied reports that two of the three accused in the human sacrifice case are its active members, terming them as “baseless.” CPI(M) District Secretary K P Udayabhanu said the couple, accused in the double murder case, are not party members nor do they have any post in the party or its associated organisations.

“The reports that the accused in the double murder case are active members of the CPI(M) are baseless. They are not party members nor do they have any responsibility in the party or in any of its associated organisations as claimed by the media houses,” Udayabhanu said in a statement on Thursday.

Three persons — Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist and his wife Laila (59), along with prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52), were arrested after details of the gruesome murders came out on October 11. Hours after the news of the double murder at Elanthoor near here came out, the Congress and the BJP attacked the ruling CPI(M). Without directly mentioning media reports that Singh was a local activist of the CPI(M), Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan had said it was significant that one of the killers was an active worker of a political party, which claims to be progressive.

• TN Families Return from Kerala Areas after Murder | The families of people working in various parts of Kerala who had left their native villages for seeking better jobs are returning to their respective villages after cases of human sacrifice were unearthed.

Padma (52), one of the victims of the twin sacrifice in Kerala, was a native of Erapetty in Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu and had gone to Kerala 15 years ago seeking better fortune. It may be noted that the wages in Kerala are more than double than what they were getting in Kerala. Several people in Dharmapuri and other parts of the state are now moving back from Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts of Kerala where a large number of Tamil people are working.

Shanthi (42), a vegetable vendor in Ernakulam along with her husband, Saminathan at Kaloor market has come back to Erapetty in Dharmapuri. While speaking to IANS, Shanthi said, “We have been working in Ernakulam for the past 18 years and the city has given us everything. But the brutal human sacrifice in which a Tamil woman was murdered and chopped into pieces is haunting me. We can’t stay anymore in Ernakulam and we think that even if we get half the wages, we have decided to settle in our home town.”

• Mastermind Posed as ‘Sreedevi’ on Social Media | Mohammad Shafi, the mastermind behind the Kerala “human sacrifice” case, used social media to pose as a woman and befriended accused Bhagaval Singh, NDTV reported. According to the police, his account was called “Sreedevi,” and he used photos of flowers as his DP. Later, he pretended to be a holy man and offered to perform pujas and rituals to cleanse the couple of misfortune and lead them to financial prosperity, according to police sources. According to the police, there are indications that he had a physical relationship with Bhagaval Singh’s wife Laila, which was passed off as part of the rituals. However, an officer added that this must be proven independently and that they are looking for “corroborative evidence.”

With inputs from IANS, PTI

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here