Kerala IAS Officer Eats Mid-day Meal With Kids to Assess Food Quality, Praised on Social Media

An IAS officer in Kerala shared the mid-day meal served to students at a government school in Neerkunnam during a surprise visit to assess the quality of food. The officer was praised on social media for his dedication.District Collector Alappuzha, S Suhas, along with former director of education at the Zila level K P Lathika, made an impromptu visit to Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during lunchtime on Wednesday to assess the nutritional value and hygiene of the food served to the students. Later, the officer shared the same mid-day meal with students.The IAS officer was applauded on social media after photos of his visit were shared on his Facebook page.He said the motive of his visit was to assess the way of organisation and the nutritional value of the food being given at SDV School – which has the largest number of students studying there.The officer later informed that the primary intention behind his visit to SDV School was to evaluate the nutritional value and hygiene of the food provided to the students.The IAS officer also shared that he was served Mor (Haldi Lassi), Vellarika Kootaan (Cucumber Sabzi), Urulakizhangu Mezhukuperati (Potato Fries) along with rice.Later, the IAS officer also visited the school’s library and computer lab. The headmaster and PDA brought the issue of space limitation to the officer’s notice.