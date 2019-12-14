Kerala IAS Officer Seeks 3 Months Leave After Women Colleague Complain of 'Inappropriate Behaviour'
According to reports in a section of the media, at least five women IAS officers, including two trainee officers, had complained against Sinha.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior IAS officer Biswanath Sinha, who was removed from a key post allegedly after some women officers complained of his inappropriate behaviour, has sought three months leave from the state government.
Sinha, who was the General Administration secretary, was shunted as the secretary of printing and stationary and sainik welfare departments recently. The 1992 batch officer has applied for leave and has not been attending office, sources said.
The official had rubbished the allegations saying he had never done anything inappropriate. The allegations are unsubstantiated, he had said.
According to reports in a section of the media, at least five women IAS officers, including two trainee officers, had complained against Sinha. Congress in Kerala had on Thursday demanded registration of a case and comprehensive probe into the allegation that Biswanath Sinha had been removed following complaints from some women IAS officers.
