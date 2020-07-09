Kerala Inching Towards Community Transmission of Covid-19, 'Super Spread' in Poonthura: Vijayan

The situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Thiruvanthapuram's coastal area Poonthura continues to be severe as the number of cases continue to rise. The area was cordoned off on Wednesday and commandos of the Special Armed Police (SAP) were deployed for special duty.

Poonthura accounted for 77 of the 95 Covid-19 cases that were reported on Thursday.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Poonthura has been identified as an area of 'super spread' and the only way to keep things under control was to remain indoors.

"Of the 213 cases in the past three days in the state capital, 190 were from local infectees. Of Thursday's 95 cases, 88 are local infectees. We have imposed special security measures and also more health facilities at Poonthura. The area will get the full attention of health authorities," Vijayan said.

The chief minister added that about 500 police personnel, including commandos have been deployed in Poonthura .Police have distributed one lakh masks in the area.

The chief minister warned that the situation in the state was inching closer to community spread. He appealed to the people to follow social distancing norms and other guidelines as that is the best way to avoid spreading of cases through contacts.

Of the 6,534 recorded cases in Kerala, 2,795 are presently active.

"The need of hour is to avoid all crowding. Things went out of control in a market here and that caused fresh lockdown. All should be cautious and venture out only if there is a major need," said Vijayan.

For the past two days the number of positive cases reported in the state has risen above 300. "Of the new cases during the day, 117 came from abroad, 74 from within the country, and 133 are local infectees. Source of 7 is unknown and 8 are defence or para military officials," the chief minister said.

On the increase in suicides by people below 18 years, the Chief Minister said, "Since March 25 (when the nationwide lockdown came into force) there have been 66 cases of such suicides. One case was reported during the day. The reason for suicides appeared trivial," said Vijayan. Parents couldn't be blamed for getting angry and demand corrections, he added.

"A committee is being constituted under Director General of Police R. Sreelekha to study the issue," said Vijayan.

