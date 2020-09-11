Kerala Industries Minister Tests Covid-19 Positive, Second Member in Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet to be Infected

Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the second member of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to be infected by the virus. Jayarajan and his wife, who has also contracted the disease, have been shifted to the Pariyaram Medical college hospital in Kannur, government sources said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had tested positive for the pathogen. Jayarajan, who was in the primary contact of Isaac, was under quarantine at his home in Kannur.

His sample had been sent for testing three days ago and returned positive today.