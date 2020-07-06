Kerala Govt Official Involved in Smuggling of 30 Kg Gold Through Diplomatic Channel, Says Customs Dept

The customs department in Kerala has said that a top government official is the kingpin of the syndicate involved in the smuggling of gold in Thiruvananthapuram. Customs personnel on Sunday seized over 30 kg of gold that landed in "diplomatic baggage" by air cargo at the international airport here under the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Following the reports of the gold seizure, the state IT department on Monday stated that it has terminated the service of Swapna Suresh who was working as an operational manager with the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd, one of the prestigious projects of the state. "She was into a six-month contract and had ended already. However, she was continuing due to the COVID-19 and lockdown," said the IT department. Earlier, Swapna Suresh had worked as executive secretary at the Consulate of United Arab Emirates at Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the gold smuggling racket has links with the office of the Chief Minister. "The first call, as the smugglers were taken into custody by the customs, was from the chief minister's office. Swapna Suresh has close contacts with S Shivsanakr, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who is also the IT Secretary," he said.

The BJP leader also asked how a person like Swapna who was kicked out of the UAE Consulate could join the chief minister's office in a key post. "The state special branch had informed CM about her background as she was questioned by the crime branch for forging documents in a case against an Air India official. However, he rejected all these," he said.

Sarith Kumar who worked with the Consulate as a PRO was taken into custody in connection with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore addressed to the UAE Consulate, the biggest of its kind in the state. He is being questioned by the central agencies and the customs authorities at Kochi.

Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in India had stated it utterly condemns the attempted misuse of diplomatic channels by an individual engaged in smuggling activity.

"The Embassy firmly rejects such acts and unequivocally affirms that the mission and its diplomatic staff had no role in this matter," it stated.

The UAE Embassy said the person, who was working as a PRO with the Consulate resigned from the job three months ago was fired for misconduct