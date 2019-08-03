On Way Home from Meeting, Kerala Journalist Killed by 'Drunk' IAS Officer's Car; Govt Orders Probe
The deceased has been identified as senior journalist and Malappuram native KM Basheer, who was working as the bureau chief of Siraj Daily.
File photo of Kerala journalist KM Basheer
Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old senior journalist was killed on Saturday morning after his motorcycle was hit by an IAS officer's car in Thiruvananthapuram.
The deceased has been identified as Malappuram native KM Basheer, who was working as the bureau chief of Siraj Daily. Basheer was on his way home after attending an official meeting in Kollam when bureaucrat Sriram Venkatraman's car hit him.
The incident occurred a stone's throw away from the Museum police station. However, the officers could not save him despite rushing to the spot.
According to reports, survey director Venkataraman was travelling along with a friend at the time of the accident. Initially, there was some confusion regarding the driver of the car and it is said that the driver was in an inebriated state.
"There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle," Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap said.
While the young IAS officer reportedly told police that his friend, the woman, was driving the car, a senior police official told PTI that the woman has in her statement said Venkitaraman was behind the wheels.
The IAS officer, who was injured, has been admitted to a private hospital. An investigation team had met Venkatraman in the hospital to record his version.
Meanwhile, the state transport minister has ordered a probe into the incident.
