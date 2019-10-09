Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Journalist's Death: IAS Officer's Suspension Extended

Venkitaraman, who is under suspension since August, had in his explanation to Chief Secretary Tom Jose earlier stated that he had not driven the car at the time of the accident and had not consumed liquor.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala Journalist's Death: IAS Officer's Suspension Extended
File photo of journalist KM Basheer.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has extended the suspension of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman who was accused of driving a car in an inebriated condition, claiming the life of a journalist here on August 3.

Sriram's suspension has been extended, government sources told PTI.

Venkitaraman, who is under suspension since August, had in his explanation to Chief Secretary Tom Jose earlier stated that he had not driven the car at the time of the accident and had not consumed liquor.

The officer was arrested on August 3, nearly 17 hours after the luxury car driven by him while returning from a private party, hit journalist K Muhammed Basheer killing him on the spot.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the case. Basheer, 35, Thiruvananthapuram Bureau Chief of Malayalam daily 'Siraj' was on his way home from work and had stopped his motorcycle to attend a call when the car hit him.

Venkitaraman, a doctor himself, had allowed police to collect his blood sample for chemical examination 9 hours after the accident and after getting himself admitted to a private hospital here. His blood test had come out negative.

This was despite eyewitnesses stating before television cameras that the officer was in a "highly intoxicated" state.

It was after Basheer's family and media protested over the "five star treatment" being given to him that Venkitaraman was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical college hospital's Surgical intensive care unit.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made it clear that position and rank would not be a hindrance for police to take action against erring officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram